Pre-Wrestlemania events to go to before the big event

ORLANDO, Fla. (Fox 35 WOFL) - In just a few short days, Orlando will host one of the biggest events of the year: Wrestlemania 33.
On Sunday, April 2nd, Wrestlemainia will take place at the Camping World Stadium. But to hold you over until then, there are many events happening all around Orlando.
Events start today and include a WWE Superstar pizza party at the Smith Community Center and Englewood Neighborhood Center.
WWE has also partnered with Hefty to clean up Lake Lorna Doone Park. Superstars and volunteers will join commissioner Regina Hill today to help keep Orlando beautiful.
At each appearance, both WWE and NXT superstars will take pictures, sign autographs, and donate actions figures, WWE 2k17 video games, and WWE Network subscriptions for the facilities' play rooms.
You can see the full list of events below:
- WWE Community Caravan -- Wednesday, March 29th: WWE superstars Enzo Amore, Big Cass, Sasha Banks, and Sin Cara. NXT superstars Billie Kay, Liv Morgan, and Peyton Royce will appear at the Englewood Neighborhood Center. And WWE Amabassador Dana Warrior will visit the Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children. Additionally, WWE superstars Bayley, Titus O'Neil, Sami Zayn, Big Show, and Nia Jax, and NXT superstar Ember Moon will visit the Florida Hospital for Children.
- Pizza Parties -- Wednesday, March 29th: Titus O'Neil and Sami Zayn host a pizza party, while Mark Henry, Darren Young®, Sin Cara, Billie Kay, Liv Morgan and Peyton Royce will host a pizza party at the Smith Community Center.
- Hefty Park Clean Up -- Wednesday, March 29th: WWE has partnered with Hefty and the City of Orlando's Keep Orlando Beautiful, to host a park clean up where WWE Superstars Dana Brooke™, Goldust® and R-Truth® will be joined by District 5 City Commissioner Regina I and volunteers at Lake Lorna Doone Park.