Pre-Wrestlemania events to go to before the big event Local News Pre-Wrestlemania events to go to before the big event In just a few short days, Orlando will host one of the biggest events of the year: Wrestlemania 33.

On Sunday, April 2nd, Wrestlemainia will take place at the Camping World Stadium. But to hold you over until then, there are many events happening all around Orlando.

Events start today and include a WWE Superstar pizza party at the Smith Community Center and Englewood Neighborhood Center.

WWE has also partnered with Hefty to clean up Lake Lorna Doone Park. Superstars and volunteers will join commissioner Regina Hill today to help keep Orlando beautiful.

At each appearance, both WWE and NXT superstars will take pictures, sign autographs, and donate actions figures, WWE 2k17 video games, and WWE Network subscriptions for the facilities' play rooms.

You can see the full list of events below: