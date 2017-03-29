Disney changing the location of their metal detectors for an enhanced arrival

- Frequent Walt Disney World visitors may notice a change in their next visit to Magic Kingdom, as the park is relocating their security checkpoint.

The metal detectors and bag checks that greeted visitors right before entering Magic Kingdom now take place at a location closer to where you park. They will be located at the Transportation and Ticket Center starting Monday, April 3rd.

So, park visitors will now park, go through security, and then take the monorail or ferry to Magic Kingdom. Currently, anyone can take the monorail or ferryboat without a ticket or security check.

A Disney Spokeswoman says that this change is "part of an ongoing effort to enhance the arrival experience for guests at the entrance to Magic Kingdom Park. We have relocated some of our bag checks and metal detectors to the Transportation and Ticket Center and the monorail stations at Disney's Contemporary Resort, Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and Disney's Polynesian Village Resort."