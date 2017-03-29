Father of young boys shot in Sanford speaks out Local News Father of young boys shot in Sanford speaks out The father of two young boys shot in Sanford Monday morning is speaking out. Police say 8-year-old Branden Christian died at the hospital Tuesday morning.

- The father of two young boys shot in Sanford Monday morning is speaking out. Police say 8-year-old Branden Christian died at the hospital Tuesday morning.

“Oh man, I thought he was going to make it through,” said his father, Branden Christian Sr. “He was about there, he squeezed my hand and he let go.”

Christian’s other son, 7-year-old Brenden, is still fighting to recover.

“I said his name and he opened his eyes and started crying. That right there to me, you can’t ask no more for that,” he said.

Family members held a vigil in front of Arnold Palmer Hospital Tuesday night, lighting candles and saying prayers. At the same time, another vigil was held at a park in Sanford.

“It helps keep that structure and that love in the atmosphere and that support and that helps you feel that you can make it through because you’re not by yourself,” Christian’s cousin, Quinton Jones, said about the support.

Police say Allen Cashe shot a total of six people Monday morning, including the little boy’s mother Latina Herring, who died and their grandfather, who is in critical condition. Investigators say after shooting the family, Cashe shot two strangers.

Christian says Brenden still doesn’t know what happened. The pain Cashe is accused of causing is unthinkable.

“Allen Cashe, I just want you dealt with – that’s all,” Christian said. “I want to see you suffer like my kids did.”