Authorities believe Volusia brush fire to be arson Local News Authorities believe Volusia brush fire to be arson You can still see the fires burning in the woods. The forest service put out an alert warning drivers to beware of smoke still blanketing the nearby roads.

Jim Ireland lives right across the street from the flames. He says it was a nasty surprise when he got home from running errands.

“I came home and it was getting it,” Ireland says, “it was getting it pretty good, that's all I can say!”

His neighbor, Jean Payne says she's happy the smoke is blowing the other direction. “Sure, very happy it's not coming this way,” she says.

The fire and smoke poured through the woods and across streets as crews from several different agencies work to put it out. The forest service says it started around three o'clock.

“Because of the dead vegetation, the dryness in the area, it quickly spread,” explained Julie Allen from the Florida Forest Service, “there's a canal back there. It actually jumped the canal.”

It spread to about eight acres. Firefighters said people in two homes should get out, but they chose to stay. Payne says she's confident crews will do a great job.

“We're going to spend the night. We feel safe, they're doing a great job out there,” she says.

The forest service says this fire is eighty percent contained. They'll keep an eye on it to make sure it doesn't continue to flare up.