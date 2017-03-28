Missing Child Alert issued for Ocala runaways

- The Marion County Sheriff's Office has issued a Missing Child Alert for a 12-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, believed to be runaways.

Destiny Lynn Decker left her home on March 27, sometime after 11:30 p.m. and has possibly left the state with her boyfriend, Caleb Bacallao. They are possibly traveling in Caleb's mother's vehicle, a blue Honda bearing Florida tag 026HYV.

Authorities say Destiny made contact with her mother and the phone number was shown to be from South Atlanta. According to deputies, she has made comments to friends that she was running away to Canada.

A description for Decker has been released by authorities. She is described as having blonde hair, stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 125 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Destiny or Caleb, please call 911.