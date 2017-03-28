Bond denied for man accused in Sanford shootings that left mom, son dead Local News Bond denied for man accused in Sanford shootings that left mom, son dead Police say an 8-year-old Sanford boy has died following a shooting that also took his mother's life and wounded four others. Sanford police said in a statement that Branden Christian died Tuesday.

Allen Cashe is accused of fatally shooting Branden and his mother, Latina Herring, Monday morning. His 7-year-old brother and his grandfather also were shot in their home. Cashe also is charged with shooting two bystanders outside the home, including a high school student who was waiting for a bus.

Police say Branden was sleeping with his brother on a couch when Cashe pointed an AK-47 at them and fired three times.

According to the Sanford Police report released Tuesday, Cashe said the shooting of the boys was an accident. Investigators say he confessed to shooting their mother, but he claims the boys were hit by stray rounds. Police say evidence at the scene shows that isn't true, that Cashe, "must have been standing directly over both [boys] while sleeping on the couch. The rounds penetrated both [boys] downwards through the couch, and into the floor."

An officer who heard those shots located Cashe, subdued him and arrested him.

According to the police report, Cashe told officers, "he was upset with Latina Verneta Herring for calling the police earlier in the day and stealing his car keys." Police say he admitted to shooting Herring's father and the two bystanders.

Cashe was denied bond in court Tuesday.