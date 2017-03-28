Girl stabs another girl at Florida high school

- Police are investigating after a 15-year-old girl stabbed another student during an altercation at a Florida high school.

In a news release, Tampa police said the incident happened Tuesday morning at Chamberlain High School in Tampa.

According to a police report, other students tried to break up the fight, but one of the girls stabbed the other. The girl fled and the school was placed on lockdown for about 10 minutes. Police say the girl was quickly caught.

The 15-year-old victim was taken to a hospital. Police say her injuries weren't thought to be life-threatening.

The school's principal sent a phone message to parents about the incident.

The report says police are interviewing the suspect and charges are pending.