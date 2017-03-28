Big break made in Gemini Springs robberies: picture of suspect available Local News Big break made in Gemini Springs robberies: picture of suspect available Volusia County Sheriff's detectives are still investigating several vehicle break-ins at Gemini Springs Park in DeBary, Fla.

- Volusia County Sheriff's detectives are still investigating several vehicle break-ins at Gemini Springs Park in DeBary, Fla.

Four vehicles at the park were broke into during a six-day span beginning on March 18. All of the victims were women who came to the park to walk the trials. When they returned to their vehicles, usually 30-45 minutes later, a window was smashed and many items -- like purses, money, perfume, makeup, etc -- were stolen.

For three of the four victims, someone later used their identification to try to cash stolen checks. Detectives have multiple surveillance pictures from different banks around the state showing the same suspect cashing the checks.

If anyone has information about the burglaries, please contact the Sheriff's Office (1-386-257-6010) or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida (1-888-277-TIPS). Information can also be submitted by downloading the smartphone app from the Crime Stoppers website (www.westopcrime.com).