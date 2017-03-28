Boy shot in Sanford shooting dies Local News Boy shot in Sanford shooting dies Sanford Police were notified early this morning that the 8-year old boy, Branden D. Christian, shot Monday in Sanford passed away due to his injuries from the incident.

The other child and the children's grandfather, Bertis Gerard Herring Jr., remains in critical condition at the Arnold Palmer Hospital.

The three victims were shot early Monday morning after their mother, Latina Herring, and her boyfriend, Allen Cashe, got into a domestic dispute that resulted in violence. Cashe ended up shooting the whole family and two innocent pedestrians, Lazaro Paredesquelite and Rakeya Johnson. However, the two bystanders are in stable condition.

Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said "It is heartbreaking to know that this young child lost his life needlessly, and in such a violent manner. Our hearts and prayers are with his family during this tragedy. We will continue to focus on the case against Allen Cashe and to seek justice for all of the victims and their families."

Branden's school district also commented on the tragic event. Seminole County Public School Superintendent Walt Griffin said ""We are deeply saddened to learn that one of the young student victims of yesterday's horrific and senseless shooting has passed away from his wounds. The entire Seminole County Public Schools district grieves for the family and entire Sanford community. There are no words to describe the tragic loss of a young and innocent life taken so soon. We have placed grief counselors at all our schools directly impacted by this incident for any student, faculty or staff member that requires their services to cope and heal. The counselors will remain in place for as long as necessary."

If anyone has any information or tips, please call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS or visit www.crimeline.org.