1 dead, 5 injured in Sanford shooting

SANFORD, Fla. (Fox 35 WOFL) - One person is dead and five others -- including two children -- are injured in Sanford, Florida after a shooting took place early Monday morning.
Sanford police spokeswoman Bianca Gillet told local news outlets that four people were shot in a house after what appeared to be a domestic violence incident. Two bystanders were also shot in another location in Sanford.
The children shot, ages 7 and 8, are in critical condition.
Gillet went on to say that a police officer heard shots at a second location and was able to capture the suspect as well as a weapon.
The victim's names have yet to be released.
This story is still developing as more details are released.