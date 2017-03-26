Witnesses speak out after plane crash killed family of four Local News Witnesses speak out after plane crash killed family of four People are now speaking out after a family of four was killed when their plane broke apart and fell out of the sky in Alabama.

The Cessna 210 flew out of Kissimmee on Saturday, headed for Jackson, Tennessee, but crashed north of Birmingham, Alabama, in Blount County.



Officials say two adults, a 43-year-old woman and 45-year-old man, along with a 16-year-old boy and 14-year-old girl were killed.