Two killed after shooting, crash in Orange Co.

- At 12:15 p.m., deputies responded to reports of shots fired near a church at the corner of South Orange Blossom and 23rd Street.



Jeff Williamson of the Orange County Sheriff's Office says that two cars fired shots at each other.



Williamson went on to explain that one of the drivers, who was in a pick-up truck, sped away from the shooting area after being shot. The pick-up then crashed into another vehicle along 23rd Street.



Williamson says the female passenger in the truck was trying to get out when it flipped over. He says she was pinned under the car and crushed to death. The pick-up driver who was shot soon died on the way to the hospital.



Deputies are still looking for the other car in the original shooting. The car is a dark-colored SUV that was heading south on Orange Blossom Trail.



Jeff Williamson added that a church in the area of the shooting was hit by a bullet while people were inside, but no one was hurt.



There are witnesses to this scene and the Sheriff's Office is asking people to come forward with more information. If you have any, please call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.