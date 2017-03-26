Sifting through history: Calusa artifacts found in SW Florida

- An archaeological team has discovered thousand-year-old Calusa Indian rope, net and twine, among other finds, in southwest Florida.

The News-Press reports (http://newspr.es/2n2vCVS ) no one has seen remnants of ancient daily life like this since the 1800s when a Smithsonian expedition led by pioneering anthropologist Frank Hamilton Cushing unearthed more than 1,000 remarkably well-preserved artifacts.

The team has made its discoveries over the past two weeks on Pine Island, which is about 30 miles from Fort Myers.

Some of the more extraordinary things to emerge from the Pine Island pit are pieces of netting, complete with tied-on weights.

Such remnants add to scientists' ongoing understanding of the people who called southwest Florida home for thousands of years before Europeans arrived in the 1500s.