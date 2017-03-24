Orlando hiring manager to oversee nightlife Local News Orlando hiring manager to oversee nightlife Looking for a fun job? The City of Orlando is looking to hire a night manager, a Nighttime Economy Project Manager to be exact. The position pays between $60,000 to $73,000 a year. Executive Director of the Downtown Development Board, Thomas Chatmon says the point of the position is to make downtown better after dark.

"We’re looking to facilitate better collaboration and communications between the city and the private sector, particularly those that participate in the nighttime economy and optimize what is already a robust night time economy,” said Chatmon.

In short, Orlando city leaders are looking to improve the downtown experience. They want the person to work at night until after the restaurants and bars close and the crowds go home to see first hand what’s going happening. They want that person to work with the restaurateurs, hoteliers, and bar owners.

Having the Dr. Phillips Center For The Performing Arts, Amway Center, and now a soccer stadium, in addition to Camping World Stadium, we’ve become a destination for special events in downtown and a lot of those are at night," said Chatmon. "So, a collaboration between the night time economist, the people who participate in it and the city so that we can optimize that economy. Because it creates jobs for people just like daytime economy does and has tax benefits just like daytime economy does. We want to optimize that. We think this gives us the best opportunity to do that,”

He also wants the folks coming downtown for events at the marquee venues to come early for a meal, stay after the event and come back on non event nights.

“A part of that would also to bring about a something that achieves a broader demographic of downtown visitors at night. So we’d like to see that demographic broadened,” said Chatmon.

The Nighttime Economy Project Manager would work with venues and downtown businesses on big nights and events, look at proposed ordinances and get feed back on existing ones.

“We’re taking a progressive step that we think will lead to an optimization of what is already a good situation,” Chatmon said.

London, Vancouver, Toronto, Pittsburgh, and San Francisco all have a person in a similar-type position. According to the job posting, the ideal candidate has a college degree, specific work experience and they would prefer someone with a masters degree.