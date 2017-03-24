3 middle school students found with gun on bus

- Police say three Florida middle school students face charges after they were found with a .38-caliber revolver on a school bus.

Sarasota police tell local news outlets that the gun was found after school on Thursday. No students were injured.

According to police, on student is 13-years-old and the other two are 14. Detectives questioned the students after the gun was discovered.

The students attend Booker Middle School in Sarasota, which is on Florida's west coast.

No further details were immediately available.