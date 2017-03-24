FOX 35 helps reunite family reunited with cremains of loved one Local News FOX 35 helps daughter reunite with father's lost urn after 11 years With a wave of emotion, Jeanne Fey and Tiphany Starke met for the first time on Friday, warmly greeting each other with a hug. Starke had something Fey desperately wanted: an urn containing the cremains of her late father.

"Definitely a miracle that this happened," Fey explained with a bright smile. Starke added, "I'm glad we could help even despite all the craziness."

It's a mystery that has unraveled in a bizarre way. Starke said the urn suddenly appeared on her driveway last week. She doesn't know how it got there, and at first, she didn't know what it was.

Starke called FOX 35 for help and we connected her with the funeral home listed on the bag in which the urn came. A funeral director there walked her through the steps to find the urns identification tag, and that's how she tracked down Jeanne Fey.

"So grateful for Tiphany," Fey explained with a beaming smile. "Everything she went through and everything she did."

Fey spent 11 years wondering where her dad's ashes were located.

"He was a surgeon up in New Jersey and very well loved," she said, describing her father. "I am so overjoyed at being able to have my parents ashes."

It was a sentiment echoed by the brother of the deceased, Tad Hall.

"I'm sure glad to get my brother back!" he told FOX 35.

Fey said the one who is happiest about her being reunited with the urn is probably her father.

"I think he is up there giggling like crazy!" she said with a smile and a laugh.