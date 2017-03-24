Wildfire in Flager County continues to grow Local News Wildfire in Flager County continues to grow Firefighters are battling a wildfire in the west side of Flagler County. Some evacuations have been ordered, as dozens of home are located in that area.

The roughly 40-acre fire is 50 percent contained and more crews are being called in to assist. Attempts have been made to calm the flames, including helicopters that are dropping water and bulldozers carving fire lines to stop it from spreading.

Officials ask that people stay out of the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.