Bomb investigation in Melbourne

Melbourne Beach Police are investigating whether a liquid-filled bottle with a cord sticking out of the top is an explosive.

A 911 call was received before 6 a.m. on Thursday morning from a cleaning crew reporting the object, saying it was inside of a Walmart outside of Richard’s Paint Store at the corner of Stacks Boulevard and Palm Bay Roads.

MPD called in Brevard County Sheriffs Office Bomb Squad. They cordoned off the area for several hours while they investigated, before moving the object to the Palm Bay Police Departments shooting range. At last check, investigators were still trying to figure what the object is and if they they would be detonating it.