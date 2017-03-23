Arrest made in attempted kidnapping at Walmart Local News Arrest made in attempted kidnapping at Walmart Detectives with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office have made an arrest in an attempted kidnapping investigation.

- Detectives with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office have made an arrest in an attempted kidnapping investigation.

Luis Alberto Davila-Quinones, 44, was taken into custody late Thursday evening and questioned about an incident that happened Monday at a Walmart store in Poinciana. Deputies said a man approached a child in the parking lot and attempted to lure her into his car.

"Though the incredible courage of the victim, the cooperation of the business community in Poinciana, and investigative efforts, detectives were able to positively identify and develop probable cause to arrest Luis Davila-Quinones," said Sheriff Russ Gibson.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office at 407-348-2222 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).