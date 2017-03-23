Authorities search for missing Palm Coast woman

- The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to help locate a missing Palm Coast woman. Ines Maisannes, 81, has not been seen in several days.

"We need the public to be the eyes and ears of the Sheriff's Office and help us find this family's loved one," Sheriff Rick Staly said.

Ines is driving a blue 2015 Nissan Versa hatchback with Florida tag 924QZH. She is described as a white female, 5'1'' tall, weighing 150 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes and wears glasses.

If anyone sees this woman, please call the Flagler County Sheriff's Office at (386) 313-4911 immediately.