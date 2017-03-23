Person shot at busy Altamonte Springs intersection Local News Person shot at busy Altamonte Springs intersection Altamonte Police say, two drivers got into an argument on Thursday afternoon, and shortly after that, they say one of them fired a gun.

- Altamonte Police say, two drivers got into an argument on Thursday afternoon, and shortly after that, they say one of them fired a gun.

"It's very scary to think about it, in broad daylight, and no one knows who it is," said Caitlyn Murrell, a waitresses at a nearby restaurant. "I walked up to grab them a beer and they told me they heard a gunshot coming from outside the restaurant."

It happened at this very busy intersection of State Road 46 and Westmonte Drive, where Murrell says she ran outside when her customers heard the shots.

"I took a minute tried to evaluate the situation, see what was going on," she said, "and shortly after that, we had some fire trucks coming up on the side here and a whole bunch of police."

"The vehicles were stopped at the red light," explained Evelyn Estevez, of the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

Police said some type of altercation happened right before the shooting. A bullet traveled into the victim's passenger side door and hit him in the arm. Now, detectives are searching for the suspect's car, which is described as a 4-door vehicle, dark in color, with tinted windows.

"That's all the information we have right now on the suspect's vehicle," Estevez said. "We're just asking the public right now if anybody in this area around that time saw anything that may help us at this point we would appreciate it."

"And shortly after that, an ambulance arrived and left with the victim," Murrell said.

Police said the driver who was hit was taken to the hospital, but will be ok.

"We had an officer come in and ask us if we had video surveillance, but we didn't have any that covered the scene," Murrell added.

She said she wants the person caught, especially for the safety of others.

"Hopefully we bring them to justice and get this taken care of."

Anyone with information is asked to call the Altamonte Springs Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477).