Police: Woman used stolen ID to buy plastic surgery

- Police are trying to track down a Polk County identity theft suspect who may now be flaunting $10,000 in stolen breast implants and butt injections.

According to Lakeland police, Nyaira Thomas of Lake Wales used an unidentified Illinois woman's identity to open credit cards, including one at the Watson Clinic on Lakeland Hills Boulevard. Then, the 20-year-old allegedly used the account to get breast implants, liposuction, lip injections, and even a butt lift.

The cost for the procedures was more than $11,000.

Now, police want to find Thomas to charge her with identify theft, forgery, and grand theft. They are asking anyone who may have information to come forward.

