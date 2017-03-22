Orlando police seek suspect in teen's shooting Local News Orlando police seek suspect in teen's shooting Orlando police are looking for a killer after a 17-year-old was fatally shot outside a nightclub.

Authorities say there was a fight starting inside Lux Ultra Lounge on International Drive, it spilled out in the parking lot and the teenager was in the side parking lot when shot -- once in the back of the head and once in the leg.

Detectives spent Wednesday going business to business, searching for leads in the shooting. Police say the club was hosting a spring break teen bash for kids, ages 14-18. Orlando Police Chief John Mina said the club did have extra security for the event.

"We had extra duty officers working; there were three of them. They were focused on the rear parking lot where many of the issues from that club happen," he said. "We will be sending officers out there to take a look once again at what they can do, what the club owners can do to enhance their security -- whether that is more extra duty officers, surveillance, or anything else. We will make our recommendations."

A description of the suspect was expected to be released soon, and authorities are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.