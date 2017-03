- UPDATE: FHP has reopened northbound lanes of State Road 417.

Northbound lanes of State Road 417 (The GreeneWay) are closed at mile marker 54 in Sanford, due to a fatal wreck. Traffic is being diverted onto Rinehart Road. Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol say the lanes will remained closed while the investigate. Commuters should expect delays or plan another route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.