Search for man who tried to lure girl at Poinciana Walmart

Osceola County deputies are searching for a man who tried luring a girl into his car. It happened in a parking lot of a Walmart in Poinciana.

The girl's grandma called 911 after realizing what happened.



Dispatcher: "Osceola County Sheriff's Office... this line's recorded. How may I help you?"

Caller: "I was shopping at Walmart with my granddaughter."



She told deputies that she sent her granddaughter to her car to get something, and while she was outside...



Caller: "She said this guy tried to... started pulling her to get into the car, a little red car. "And she said, 'no' and he said, 'come on get in the car' and she said, 'no' and ran back inside."



Dispatcher: "OK, so she's OK, right? She's with you?"

Caller: "Oh no, she's OK. She's with me."

Caller: "It took too long for her. I'm like, 'where is she?' so, I went back. She said, 'I got scared,' told him no and ran back in the store."

Dispatcher: "OK."



Deputies say the 50 to 60-year-old man was driving a dark red Pontiac Grand Prix, possibly with a yellow or gold pin stripe.



Caller: "I drove home. My whole body was shaking."

Dispatcher: "She had no idea who this person was, correct?"

Caller: "No, she didn't know who it was or anything."



Investigators say the suspect was bald and wore a red shirt with a motorcycle on the front, as well as jeans.



Parent Arthur Sese says, "Hopefully they catch whoever that was. That's an awful thing."



Parent Lewanna Harrison agrees.



She said, "It's crazy that anyone wants to do that to a child who is so innocent."



Parents plan to be on the lookout.



Lewanna says, "It just takes a couple of seconds for that to happen. And for us to be very vigilant especially now days. Keep them close. Avoid being out late at night, stuff like that to keep them safe."



If you know who the man is, call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.