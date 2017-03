Lawyer Mark O'Mara weighs in on Markeith Loyd case Local News Lawyer Mark O'Mara weighs in on Markeith Loyd case Accused cop-killer Markeith Loyd is headed back to court Monday. This comes just days after State Attorney Aramis Ayala was dismissed and replaced in the case.

Fox 35's Matt Trezza spoke with Mark O'Mara, the man who got George Zimmerman acquitted for murder, about Loyd's prosecution shake-up and his defense strategy.