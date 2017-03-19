Orange Co. attorney will challenge State Attorney Aramis Ayala in 2020 Local News Orange Co. attorney will challenge State Attorney Aramis Ayala in 2020 The decision not to seek the death penalty during her term as State Attorney of Orange County and Osceola County has earned Aramis Ayala an early challenger, presuming she runs for re-election in 2020.

Kevin Morenski signed a Statement of Candidate form on Saturday.

Morenski said news that Ayala would not seek the death penalty in the case of Markeith Lloyd - who is accused of murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Sade Dixon, and Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton — prompted him to announce he’d run sooner rather than later.

"For her to take the death penalty off the table, it's a complete neglect of duty. So despite my own inexperience in the realm, I think that her disservice really impels somebody to take a stand and to come forward, and that's why I believe I'm that person. That's why I'm taking a stand now and coming forward,” Morenski said.

Morenski told FOX 35's Dana Jay he believes that Ayala has proven she's unfit for the job.

Morenski said he will run as a Republican.



He has been a practicing attorney for about five years, specializing in criminal defense and family law.