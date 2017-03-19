Shooting suspect killed in DeLand by law enforcement Local News Shooting suspect killed in DeLand by law enforcement A shooting suspect is dead in Volusia County after deputies say he was shooting at an office building, where his wife works.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood says DeLand officers responded, but the suspect started shooting at them before taking off in a black Mercedez.



Volusia County deputies put stop sticks down, but the man kept going - driving more than 100 miles per hour - until he crashed into a white pick-up truck, near Amelia Avenue and Old Dayton Road.



Sheriff Chitwood said a sergeant, a deputy and an officer from DeLand Police fired at the suspect when they asked him to drop gun, but he didn't listen.

“The male behind the wheel is allegedly still armed with a firearm, despite repeated commands to drop that firearm. He makes movement or gesture, or points the gun at the deputies, and the DeLand police officer - we haven’t reviewed body camera video yet to see it - and they then opened fire and they killed the suspect,” Chitwood said.



The two people inside the pick-up truck were not hurt.

Chitwood says the person who initially called 911 said the suspect was mentally ill, drunk and armed.



The three law enforcement officers involved in the shooting are now on paid leave, which is standard procedure.