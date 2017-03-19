Teens doing community service find body Local News Teens doing community service find body A group of teens doing community service found a body near Apopka, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The body was found on the shore of Lake Florence on Sunday.



Deputies have not said exactly when they think the man was killed or how he might have died. They are now working to identify him.



Fox's Danielle Lama has the details.

