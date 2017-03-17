Mysterious urns show up in woman's driveway

- Tiphany Stark said this is the most bizarre thing that's ever happened to her and her family.

Stark told Fox 35's David Williams, "I came over here and noticed this mysterious tire and the other urn was there."

Tiphany Stark had just gotten home on Thursday afternoon and there they were.

Two urns, in bags, sitting upright in her driveway.

"Who just leaves them there?" Stark said. "That's somebody's loved ones."

One urn was copper, the other was wooden.

Fox 35 asked Stark if she has any idea why someone would put urns on her driveway.

"No!" She said. "I don't have an enemy in this world."

She brought both urns inside her home to sort this out.

"...Because it's cold out. They are dead," She said. "You've got to have respect for the dead."

She claims she tried calling the Sheriff's Office and local funeral homes, but had no luck.

"I think they thought it was a prank call," She said.

But it wasn't. She took to social media, posting an ad on Craigslist.

"Hoping to find somebody that lost them or knew of them," She said.

In the Urn, She found a tag that has the name of the deceased and the name of a funeral home.

Inside one of the urns are the remains of a man who died in The Villages in 2006.

The other urn just says the name of a funeral home in New Jersey.

"At least they can know I took care of them after they were dumped in my driveway," She said.

Fox 35's David Williams called a Funeral Director with Beyers Funeral home.

They said they'll be at Stark's home on Saturday to get both urns.

"I want to say thank you so much! Thank you!" Stark said. "They are going home tomorrow!"

Funeral home officials say they'll work to try to get the urns back where they belong.

In Stark's eyes, she and her young daughter will be able to sleep a little better in their home now.

Fox 35 asked the Volusia County Sheriff's Office what should someone do in a situation like this?

The Sheriff's Office said anyone can call them about any type of found or lost property.

Investigators say this particular incident doesn't sound like a criminal matter.