Flagler Co. deputy dressed up as leprechaun to track speeders

- He may have gotten some strange looks, but Flagler County Sheriff's Deputy Greg Nunziato took his traffic enforcement assignment seriously on St. Patrick's Day: He dressed up as a leprechaun.

"Deputy Leprechaun" joined members of the Sheriff's Office motorcycle unit to track speeders.

The traffic enforcement campaign was set from 4-7 p.m. Friday on S.R. 100, one of the busiest corridors leading to the beach during the last weekend of Bike Week 2017.

"Beware of the leprechaun," Sheriff Rick Staly said. "Don't let him take your pot of gold. Once you see him, it will be too late."

Donning the bright green leprechaun costume, Deputy Nunziato received good-natured honks and waves.