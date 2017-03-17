Cocoa Beach city leaders consider dog beach Local News Cocoa Beach city leaders consider dog beach A plan debated by city commissioners Thursday night would create a dog beach within city limits.

On the sand near the Cocoa Beach Pier Friday morning, beach-goers said they understood the pros and cons of creating a dog-friendly section of sand.

“My children were saying on the way here they would have loved if we could have brought [their puppy] and had her go in the ocean,” said Stephanie Sherwood.

“Our dog is wild, she still acts like a puppy, so If I was sure that she wasn't bothering people that didn't want to be bothered by a dog, I think I'd feel more comfortable with it myself,” said Jessica Yonto.

During the Thursday night’s meeting, city commissioners said they understood taxpaying dog owners’ desire to bring their pet to the beach, but decided they needed more time to consider issues, such as how much it would cost to patrol the dog beach.