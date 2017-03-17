Car stolen with children inside

- Two children are safe after the vehicle they were inside was stolen, according to Orange County Sheriff's Office.



Around 8:00 a.m. on Friday deputies were dispatched to the 7/11 on Central Florida Parkway for a suspicious person on the property.



When deputies arrived a male victim told them that he had been thrown off the hood of his vehicle by a suspect. That suspect matched the same description for the suspicious person call.



The victim said the suspect stole his vehicle with his two daughters, ages 6 and 2, inside.



The stolen vehicle was later involved in a crash at the Wawa at Central Florida Parkway and International Drive.



The children were found safe at the Wawa by good Samaritans.



Multiple units responded including Chase, K-9 and Florida Highway Patrol.



The suspect, Donovan Campbell, was found hiding inside the Publix supermarket restroom.