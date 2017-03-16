Sheriff: Deputy shot at armed man who fired weapon

- The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says a deputy fatally shot an armed man on Thursday night in Deltona. The 58-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene, at a residence on Teather Ave.

Deputies responded to the home after a 6:30 p.m. call from a woman who said the man was "off his usual medications and having a breakdown."

"It's not good," she told a Sheriff's Office dispatcher. "

She said she didn't believe the man was armed, but that there were weapons in the house.

"The first deputy arrived on scene around 6:50 p.m. About seven minutes later, the man emerged from the front door of the house and pointed a shotgun in the direction of a deputy, who then fired his weapon," said Sheriff's Office spokesman Andrew Gant.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, and the deputy involved is being placed on temporary paid leave.

The identity of the deceased was not immediately released.

