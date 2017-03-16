Orange County brush fire threatens homes

- Twelve homes are threatened due to a brush fire in East Orange County. The fire is along County Road 13. Residents in homes located on Shelly Avenue, in Bithlo, were asked to stay vigilant as firefighters continued to monitor for flare-ups. The fire was about 80 percent contained shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

It is the latest in a string of brush fires that have kept crews busy all week.

Firefighters on Wednesday worked to contain a separate wildfire on the north side of State Road 50 that tore through over 200 acres. Traffic was shut down temporarily on SR 50 for a few hours, but the road has since reopened and no structures were ever threatened.

Authorities are warning of heavy smoke in the area.