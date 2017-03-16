NCAA tournament has economic impact on Orlando Local News NCAA tournament has economic impact on Orlando Orlando is hosting a first round of the NCAA basketball tournament in the Amway Center, and bars and restaurants are getting ready for the event. Mayor Buddy Dyer said there is a lot of excitement.

- Orlando is hosting a first round of the NCAA basketball tournament in the Amway Center, and bars and restaurants are getting ready for the event. Mayor Buddy Dyer said there is a lot of excitement.

"Talk about how big of a deal this is for our city to host its NCAA tournament games," Dyer said.

Dyer said the city is lucky to have eight good teams and fans. He also said the ticket sales are brisk. He added that the event is business as usual.

"This is a Central Florida's sports commission sponsored event along with the University of Central Florida, and they always do a spectacular job," Dyer said. "So, I think the fan experience will be excellent here."

He said the additional money will be great for the city, and there was an economic impact for Orlando the last time that it was involved with "March Madness."

The economic impact this time is expected to be between $10 million and $12 million.