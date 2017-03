- Firefighter crews are fighting a wildfire on the north side of State Road 50. The Florida Forest Service tweeted out a picture of a strip of flames early Wednesday.

The fire has torn through 200 acres, but it hasn't burned any homes or buildings. Firefighters said it was 50 percent contained.

Traffic was shut down temporarily for a few hours, but the road has since reopened. There will be a lot of smoke overnight in Orange County and Brevard County.