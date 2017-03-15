Owner of escaped cobra 'Elvis' to pay fine

- A Florida man whose king cobra got loose in 2015 won't stand trial for the venomous snake's escape.

Michael Kennedy faced a misdemeanor charge for failing to properly maintain an enclosure for his cobra, named Elvis. The snake turned up more than a month later, in a garage a half-mile away.

Orlando stations report Kennedy entered a no contest plea Wednesday. He agreed to pay $2,500 for investigative costs and donate $1,500 to a Florida wildlife fund. Prosecutors agreed to drop two other charges.

Meanwhile, a monocled cobra remained loose in Ocala, about 65 miles north of Orlando. Authorities said that snake was reported missing late Monday by its owner, who left the cobra with a man who was learning how to handle venomous reptiles.