8 students pepper-sprayed following fight Local News 8 students pepper-sprayed following fight The principal at Meadow Woods Middle School said eight kids were pepper-sprayed after a deputy tried breaking up a fight. It all erupted right after the lunch hour.

"I was walking to my fifth grade class, and I heard yelling," student Sajal Ahmed said.

Deputies said eight students were involved in a fight, and it took pepper spray to break it up.

"The students did not listen to the orders by the school resource officer to stop the altercation," the principal said in a message released by the school district. "The school resource officer used pepper spray to control the situation before it escalated further."

Paramedics said they took one student to the hospital, and the other seven refused treatment.

"Safety is what we're concerned with as parents, and we'd like to see the school clamp down more on the behavior aspects of kids," Sajal's father Ahmer Ahmed said.

The school district spokesperson said the students in the fight will be disciplined.