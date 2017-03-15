Puppy killer arrested again Local News Puppy killer arrested again A woman was put in Volusia County jail for being near a dog on Mango Drive.

- A woman was put in Volusia County jail for being near a dog on Mango Drive.

Cynthia Anderson was previously convicted of drowning a puppy and was put on probation in Nebraska from being around animals.

An anonymous call led police to Anderson, and an officer saw her and another person by a large pit bull.

The judge ordered Anderson to be held in jail without bond.

David Carr, Anderson’s boyfriend, said the dog was his. He said if he knew she wasn’t allowed around animals, he would never have brought his dog.

“Because it’s bad…bad,” Carr said. “I mean for her. You know…I would have never put her in that position.”

Anderson will stay in jail until an extradition hearing is held within the new few days to determine if she will be sent back to Nebraska for violating her probation.