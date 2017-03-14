Police: Squatter attacked elderly Winter Park homeowner Local News Police: Squatter attacked elderly Winter Park homeowner A Winter Park squatter is in jail, after allegedly beating up an elderly homeowner.

Officers say, the suspect had been squatting in the couple's home while they were away on vacation for a few days.

When they came back, police say the stranger got violent,so neighbors stepped in.

"She told us that there was an intruder in the house and he was beating up her husband. So my wife called 911 and I went over I saw him punching an older man."When this man named Joseph heard his next door neighbor screaming. He ran over to help and stop the intruder. "I got him up against the window."

Police say Kayin Harper attacked the husband after he and his wife arrived home from vacation.

Officers say Joe and some other neighbors held down Harper until cops got there, "The intruder left him alone and came after me, so I got him pinned up against the wall and I held him there until some of the neighbors came in and we were able to get him down to the ground and we got him outside. I got him in a headlock and held him there until the police came." The husband suffered a black eye. He didn't want to talk about what happened.

