Winter storms impacting travel at OIA

- Facing the possibility of 20 inches of snow, New York City will shut down above-ground subway service at 5 a.m. Connecticut Gov. Dannel P. Malloy imposed a statewide travel ban beginning at 5 a.m.

A powerful nor'easter is expected to bring snow of varying amounts from the Washington D.C.-area to Boston. Travel is the mid-Atlantic and Northeast will be snarled. About 5,000 flights have been canceled.

The storm has also caused delays at Orlando International Airport. Airport officials said late Monday, eight arriving flights had been canceled and 52 delayed. Forty-three departing flights were canceled and over 80 delayed.

Officials are recommending you check with your air carrier for any possible delays or cancelations.