Deputies say mom lefts kids in car near drugs Local News Deputies say mom lefts kids in car near drugs What kind of mother leaves a toddler in a car, surrounded by pot and blades? Seminole County authorities say Courtney Rena Lacy did.

- What kind of mother leaves a toddler in a car, surrounded by pot and blades? Seminole County authorities say Courtney Rena Lacy did.

Deputies say Lacy left her toddler in her van while she went to pick up her other child from a Casselberry daycare center. Deputies say when they walked up to the van they "smelled the strong odor or marijuana."

They say they found one of her children inside the van, and asked lacy to get out of the vehicle. Deputies even asked one of the kids if they thought it smelled bad in the van, the kid chuckled and said 'yes it does.'

They say smoked joints were everywhere inside, including the ashtray, in cup-holders, in the diaper bag, and on top of her food stamp card.

But deputies say they found something even more disturbing: blades. They say "knives and razor blades" were within reach of the children, even in the seat-back pockets.

We went to the mobile home park where lacy lives, but no one there had heard of her. The sheriff's report states that the deputies were shocked by how close the weapons were to her kids.

Lacy is currently booked into the Seminole County Jail on charges of drug possession and child neglect.

