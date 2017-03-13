Man snatches tablet from hands of 5-year-old boy Local News Man snatches tablet from hands of 5-year-old boy Orlando police officers are investigating the robbery of a 5-year-old boy. His father says it happened right in front of him.

"I was blown away, I was really in shock at first, like no!. Then I knew I really had to run after him."

Oscar Castellanos was stunned, after he says his son, Michael, was robbed at a 7-Eleven over the weekend.

Little Michael describes how his tablet was stolen. It was an early birthday gift from his grandmother.

"I was doing this, and then he snatched it out of my hand and run."

Michael says his dad tried stopping him.

"My dad chased him... but he fell, and now he's bleeding on both his knees."

Fell as he tried running with sandals on.

"My right knee is scraped and bruised. That knee is injured inside. The knee cap shattered," Castellanos explains.

And that's not all. His arm was scraped and bruised.

Castellanos says he chased the suspect, but he lost him after he jumped this fence. He captured the scene on video after calling 911.

"Sky Pines, as you can see here, they've got the K-9s out looking. The guy ran right behind that part, stole Michael's tablet out of his hand here at this 7-Eleven at the corner of North and Pine Hills Road."

Castellanos says, "As a parent ,you're a little offended when someone assaulted your child like this. Deep down, I just want the guy to be taken off the streets."

The suspect is described as standing 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches and weighing around 180 pounds. Castellanos thinks he may have been 16 or 17 years old.

"He was African-American male, had a fade hair cut, clean-shaven."

Michael says the thief was wearing, "Black pants and a black shirt. Black pants and a black shirt."

Michael believes God will deal with the tablet snatcher. Both father and son realize the tablet can be replaced.

Castellanos says, "He told me later that night, maybe he's nice, and he just wants to borrow it, and he'll bring it back. I was like, 'I don't think so son, but that's a good way to think about it.'"

Castellanos says police collected video surveillance of the suspect from 7-Eleven and hopes they will release it soon. He also says right after the robbery a man with gold teeth heard what happened and gave Michael $5 to cheer him up.

Castellanos says he's now trying to raise $189 to buy a new tablet through a Go Fund Me account.