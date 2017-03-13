1 dead, 4 hospitalized in Ormond Beach crash Local News 1 dead, 4 hospitalized in Ormond Beach crash A multiple car pileup in Ormond Beach Sunday night left one person dead and four hospitalized. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on A1A and River Beach Drive.

- A multiple car pileup in Ormond Beach Sunday night left one person dead and four hospitalized. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on A1A and River Beach Drive. Witnesses tell FOX 35 that a BMW was traveling fast when it collided with two other vehicles.

“It was a real bad car accident, three cars involved, ambulances, cops everywhere, just the whole nine yards. It was really big and really bad,” said witness James Bullins, who works at a nearby 7-Eleven.

“I heard tire squealing, like breaking, and two thuds, and I went out to look and I saw a bunch of people running that way," said another witness AJ Soni. "I talked to the girl next door at 7-Eleven and she said she heard screaming when she went outside.”

The impact left two cars unrecognizable, and debris was scattered all over the road. Ormond Beach Police closed A1A between Rockefeller and Northshore Drives as detectives worked to figure out what caused the fatal crash. Surveillance video from a local gas showed a BMW flying through traffic.

“It’s a little scary. It makes you think about appreciating life because it can be gone like that,” said Soni. “They were going about double the speed like the regular traffic was going. The regular speed limit here is 35 so they were going probably close to 80 or so.”

Investigators have not determined if speed was a factor. The conditions of the four other people were not immediately known.