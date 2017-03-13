Woman arrested on DUI charge had kids in car Local News Woman arrested on DUI charge had kids in car The Seminole County Sheriff's Office says Johanna Martinez was high on drugs while driving around with four kids in the car, ages 7 through 12.

- The Seminole County Sheriff's Office says Johanna Martinez was high on drugs while driving around with four kids in the car, ages 7 through 12.

Deputies say Martinez smashed into another car at an Oviedo intersection, then drove into a parking lot. Witnesses say they "pulled blocked her in because it looked like she was trying to get away.”

When deputies showed up, they say Martinez couldn't tell them where she was or where she was going. When they did a sobriety test, deputies say she "couldn't keep her balance," and couldn't "regain enough stability" to walk a straight line.

They arrested her for DUI and took her to the station. But there, police say she didn't test positive for alcohol. Instead, they say she had "horrible tremors, consistent with having a cocktail of narcotics" in her system. One neighbor on her Orlando street, who wouldn't give his name, says it's shocking.

“It's not smart at all,” he said, “it's reckless. Kids could get killed. I don't know. It's crazy, it's stupid.”

Martinez is charged with child neglect, DUI and violating probation.

