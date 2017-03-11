Car slams into bikers in Daytona Beach Local News Car slams into bikers in Daytona Beach Authorities in Daytona Beach have arrested a woman, accused of injuring two motorcyclists during the kick of of Bike Week.

Police said the woman was driving recklessly near A1A and 5th Avenue and slammed into the back of a bike that was carrying two people. That bike, in turn, was pushed into the back of another vehicle.

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri tells us the woman drove from Daytona Beach Shores after running over her boyfriend there. He said the woman is suspected of drinking and driving.

"Every day, you are going to have people who are stupid and drink and fight. They get behind the wheel of a vehicle and two innocent people down here, enjoying Bike Week, and this has to happen to them," he said.

The two victims were taken to Halifax Medical Center and are listed in critical condition.

"It makes mad, it really makes me upset! And we have our resources as you see, we're stopping vehicles, we're working traffic, we want people to have a good time, but then you get one person that comes up here and causes this. I'm a little upset right now, needless to say," Chief Capri said. "I gotta watch what I say."

The woman faces a charge of driving under the influence and causing serious bodily injury.