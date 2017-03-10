Sketch of suspect in attempted child abduction released

- Detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office have released a sketch of a suspect in an attempted child abduction in Avalon Park. They need your help in identifying and locating the suspect.

On Saturday, March 4, 2017, at approximately 3 p.m., two 11-year-old girls were riding their bicycles northbound on Avalon Park East Boulevard, near Tanja King Boulevard, when they said a man grabbed one of them and attempted to pull her off her bicycle.

The victim was able to get away and both girls continued riding north on Avalon Park East Boulevard until they reached Golden Rain Tree Boulevard, where they stopped. Approximately ten minutes later, they observed the same man walking towards them on Golden Rain Tree Boulevard. At that time, the girls rode away and lost sight of him.

The suspect is described as a white man with a tan, between 35-45 years of age. He has short, dark hair with facial hair. He was wearing a baggy gray t-shirt with baggy dark pants. He appeared to be unsteady on his feet as he walked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office.