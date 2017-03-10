NB lanes of turnpike closed near Osceola Parkway

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are at the scene of a fatal crash in the northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike. This is at mile marker 250, which is between State Road 417 and the Osceola Parkway.
