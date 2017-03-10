Students injured after bus crash in Ocoee

OCOEE, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Several students were injured Friday morning after a crash involving an elementary school bus and another vehicle occurred in Ocoee, Orange County Fire Rescue said.

The crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Blackwood Avenue and Old Winter Garden Road.

This is a developing story, stay with Fox 35 for updates.

